Some NATO members want longer war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, Turkiye says

Some NATO members want the war in Ukraine to continue for Russia to get weaker, Turkiye's Foreign Minister said Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Turkiye did not think that the Russia-Ukraine war would last that long after the peace talks in Istanbul.

"Following the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting, it was the impression that … there are those within the NATO member states that want the war to continue, let the war continue and Russia gets weaker," Cavusoglu said.

Turkiye builds good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, and has been mediating for an end to the war.

Last March, the talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials were held in Istanbul as the war continued, with casualties piling up on both sides.

"We disagree with the sanctions. It is important here that we continue our diplomatic contacts with both sides. Turkiye is needed here. We are in a country where both sides trust," the Turkish Foreign Minister also added.

