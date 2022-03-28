Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul 'the right step': Turkish Parliament Head

The talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials set to be held in Istanbul are the culmination of Turkiye's relentless efforts to broker peace between the two sides, the Turkish Parliament Speaker said on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"This is the right step. It is what needs to happen," Mustafa Sentop said in Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, where he arrived on Sunday night to attend the Conference of Speakers of European Union Parliaments.

He discussed the Ukraine crisis and Ankara's push for peace between Moscow and Kyiv in meetings with top Slovenian officials, including President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Igor Zorcic, Speaker of Slovenia's National Assembly.

"Turkiye is the only country that has been in talks with both Ukraine and Russia since the beginning and has been striving for a cease-fire," Sentop asserted.

He said everyone is hoping for a halt in hostilities, including "all politicians and statesmen in the region and the world."

"People are hoping that there will be a cease-fire. But to achieve that, it is imperative to persuade the two sides to meet and to bring them together," he said, adding that Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made "great efforts" to make the upcoming Istanbul meeting a reality.

Selman Ozboyaci, a member of the Turkiye-European Union Joint Parliamentary Committee, also attended the meetings.