UAE, Saudi FMs unable to attend Arab meeting in Jordan

Jordanian media outlets reported today that "three Arab ministers are unable to attend today's Arab Ministerial Committee emergency meeting charged with international action to confront illegal Israeli policies in occupied Jerusalem."

Jordan's Madar Al-Sa'a website reported that "the Algerian Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, said he was unable to attend the meeting for medical reasons, instead sending his country's Arab League representative to attend the meeting in his place."

The website also noted that "the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, also declined the invitation for the same reason, charging his deputy to attend the meeting instead."

"Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan also could not attend, tasking the minister of state, who always attends the Arab League meetings, to go instead."

Jordan is heading the emergency Arab Ministerial Committee meeting today, which is tasked with international action to face the illegal Israeli policies and measures in occupied Jerusalem.

Jordanian media stated that the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League will attend the emergency meeting.

This is the committee's fourth meeting since inception and it is scheduled to discuss the dangerous situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the means to stop the Israeli escalation and restore the comprehensive truce.