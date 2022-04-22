Tunisia FM: Israel seeks to change Palestinian question from a land and right issue to a religious conflict

Israeli efforts to divide Palestinian holy sites spatially and temporally are part of its manoeuvres to Judaise them, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi warned during the Arab Ministerial Committee meeting in Jordan.

The ministry reported Jerandi saying that the occupation forces' efforts "to impose the so-called spatio-temporal division of the holy places in occupied Palestine is nothing but a new episode in the accelerated settlement and Judaisation policy to change the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque; imposing this change by force and making it a fait accompli."

"The international community," he continued, "must realise the danger of these efforts … which mainly aim to change the essence of the Palestinian question from an issue of land and right to a religious conflict."

Efforts must be redoubled to ensure the Palestinian question is at the forefront of the international community's concerns.

He expressed "Tunisia's total rejection of continuing to deal with international issues related to aggression and occupation with different scales," in an apparent reference to the global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inaction with regards Israeli aggression on Palestine.

"In Palestine, there are also daily attacks and grave violations of human rights documented in international reports by the United Nations and the Human Rights Council that require the attention of the international community, and deserve to be at the forefront concerns of the Security Council, the General Assembly and all the bodies of the UN system. These violations deserve an international stand to stop this ongoing suffering that has continued for 74 years, since it is an issue of rights and a daily test of the world."

The Arab world must work with one voice to reject these provocations as "these policies are dire, not only for security and peace in Palestine or the Arab region, but also for the entire world."