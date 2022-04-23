Former US commander admits mistake in supporting Syria's Kurds

A former US military commander has admitted his country's mistake in supporting the Kurds in Syria against Turkey.

Former commander of the US forces Ben Hodges announced in statements to the Turkish Haberturk TV channel: "I know that these words may surprise the Turks, but we must admit our mistake."

Hodges added: "Our support for the PKK/YPG with weapons was a big mistake and harmed our relationship with Turkey. Therefore, there is a delegation from Congress in Turkey now that is trying to restore our relationship with Turkey."

For years, the US has supported Kurdish militants from the People's Protection Units in its war against Daesh in northern Syria. Turkey has criticised this support, considering it groundwork for a terrorist corridor on its borders.

Ankara and its Western allies classify the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has led a revolt against Turkey since 1984, killing tens of thousands of people, as a terrorist organisation.

