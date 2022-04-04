Turkey moving to build ties with Syria regime

Discussions are underway for new relations to be built between Turkey and Syria, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Hurriyet revealed that discussions are taking place in Ankara regarding the start of discussions with the Syrian regime, covering three topics.

According to information obtained by the newspaper, the government believes that Turkey's role in recent months, especially towards resolving the Ukrainian war, and Russia's focus on the war, may be a good time to solve the Syrian crisis.

Sources said that the current situation may open a new door of opportunities for Turkey, especially to resolving the Syrian issue and the problem of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The sources added that the already existing relations between Damascus and Ankara can be improved as they have previously been held back by Russia and Iran. However, they explained, Moscow is currently preoccupied with its war in Ukraine and the global reactions to it.

For its part, the sources added, Turkey is insistent on three points: preserving the unitary structure, the unity of the Syrian territories, and ensuring the security of refugees returning to their country.

OPINION: Turkey and the neutrality option

Issues related to the territorial integrity of Syria and the unitary structure include the activities of the PKK in Syria and the "autonomous" region in the north-east of Syria, according to the newspaper.

Ankara believes that Al-Assad's visit to the UAE last month indicates that he needs to take new initiatives and create new support, and different outlets are being sought to solve the problem.

The sources added that Turkey could turn this process in its favour if the "new phase" of relations with the UAE is considered.

It stressed that the success of this effort will lead to the return of at least half of the refugees residing in Turkey to their country.