UN hopes Tunisia does not 'stray from democracy'

April 23, 2022 at 2:14 pm | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, News, Tunisia, UN
Tunisians raise placards and national flags as they take to the streets of the capital Tunis to protest against their president, on April 10, 2022 [FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images]
Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, announced on Friday that the international organisation hopes that Tunisia does not stray too far from democracy.

Is Tunisia's president Kais Saied like Louis XIV, King of France? – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Replying to a question about President Kais Saied's attempt to change the country's Constitution and the electoral committee, Kaneko said: "We hope that there is, there will be and will continue to be dialogue to ensure that Tunisia doesn't go down a path that strays farther from democracy."

Saied has issued a presidential decree that gives him the power to choose the seven-member board of the elections committee.

On 25 July, 2021, Saied froze parliament, cancelled the Constitution observation committee and dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council.

He dissolved parliament at the end of last month after holding a virtual meeting that voted on abolishing his measures and decisions.

