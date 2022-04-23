UN hopes Tunisia does not 'stray from democracy'

Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, announced on Friday that the international organisation hopes that Tunisia does not stray too far from democracy.

Replying to a question about President Kais Saied's attempt to change the country's Constitution and the electoral committee, Kaneko said: "We hope that there is, there will be and will continue to be dialogue to ensure that Tunisia doesn't go down a path that strays farther from democracy."

Saied has issued a presidential decree that gives him the power to choose the seven-member board of the elections committee.

On 25 July, 2021, Saied froze parliament, cancelled the Constitution observation committee and dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council.

He dissolved parliament at the end of last month after holding a virtual meeting that voted on abolishing his measures and decisions.

READ: Saied expands his powers to include Independent High Authority for Elections