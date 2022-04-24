Catering kitchens help bring Gaza's families together for iftar

These enterprises offer a number of traditional dishes including musakhan, mansaf and rice with different types of meat, which locals prefer during their gatherings.

Saad Al-Din Al-Rayes, who owns one such business in Gaza City, says: "What distinguishes this type of kitchen to restaurants is the manner in which we cook, the type of rice we use, the use of spices and numerous other factors."

"The majority of people like a mix" of flavoured rice, he adds. Yellow rice, which is cooked with garlic, chickpeas and saffron, is offered, along with smoked rice as part of mandi dishes.

