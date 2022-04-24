Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN chief reiterates call to preserve status quo in Jerusalem

April 24, 2022 at 2:04 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
JERUSALEM - APRIL 17: Dozens of Fanatic Jewish settler groups raided Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, who dispersed the Palestinians after the morning prayer, on April 17, 2022 in Jerusalem. ( Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency )
Dozens of Fanatic Jewish settler groups raided Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, who dispersed the Palestinians after the morning prayer, on April 17, 2022 in Jerusalem. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 April 24, 2022 at 2:04 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday reiterated his call to preserve and respect the status quo in the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres spoke over phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and "discussed the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly at the holy sites in Jerusalem, and efforts to lower tensions," his spokesperson Eri Kaneko said in a statement.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to the achievement of the two-state solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance to restoring a political horizon," Kaneko added.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

READ: Forget Passover and Ramadan, Israel's violence is all about its brutal military occupation

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments