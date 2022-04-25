Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bennett disappointed UN did not condemn Gaza rockets

April 25, 2022 at 9:55 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on 2 January 2022 [EMIL SALMAN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on 2 January 2022 [EMIL SALMAN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
 April 25, 2022 at 9:55 am

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his disappointment that the UN did not condemn rockets launched from Gaza into Israel last week, local media reported yesterday.

Bennett spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and said: "The international community must not serve the agenda of terrorist organisations," referring to the Palestinian resistance factions.

"Israel is the stabilising force," he added. "If we had not established order, tens of thousands of Muslims would not have been able to pray."

The Israeli occupation army claimed on Saturday that the Palestinians launched a rocket from Gaza towards Israel.

Changing from its usual response, Israel did not carry out retaliatory strikes in Gaza, but closed the Erez Crossing – the main gateway out of the besieged enclave – and banned over 12,000 Gaza workers and traders from entering Israel to work.

Israel PM: Accusations of settler violence is a lie

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments