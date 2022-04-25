Bennett disappointed UN did not condemn Gaza rockets

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his disappointment that the UN did not condemn rockets launched from Gaza into Israel last week, local media reported yesterday.

Bennett spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and said: "The international community must not serve the agenda of terrorist organisations," referring to the Palestinian resistance factions.

"Israel is the stabilising force," he added. "If we had not established order, tens of thousands of Muslims would not have been able to pray."

The Israeli occupation army claimed on Saturday that the Palestinians launched a rocket from Gaza towards Israel.

Changing from its usual response, Israel did not carry out retaliatory strikes in Gaza, but closed the Erez Crossing – the main gateway out of the besieged enclave – and banned over 12,000 Gaza workers and traders from entering Israel to work.

