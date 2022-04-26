OIC affirms Jordan's custodianship of Jerusalem holy sites

Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line for the whole Islamic nation, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced yesterday.

"There is no security or stability in the region without Jerusalem's complete liberation from the Israeli occupation," the OIC's Secretary-General, Hussein Taha, said during an extraordinary meeting of the body's executive committee in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah.

Taha urged OIC members "to unify political, economic and media efforts to protect the city of Jerusalem and its holy sites and to take appropriate political and legal measures against Israel to stop its continuous violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites."

He called on the international community "to respect the OIC decisions" and work together on the Palestinian issue, describing the matter as "central to the Islamic nation and the reason for its existence."

The OIC meeting was reported to have been requested by Indonesia.

