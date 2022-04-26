Qatar gauges interest in boosting LNG capacity

Qatar Energy, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, scales up its interest from buyers to further expand its LNG capacity, Bloomberg News reports.

According to the report, Qatar Energy is considering expanding its LNG capacity amid fears of supply disruptions in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several European countries attempting to wean themselves off Russian gas supplies.

The talks are at an early stage and Qatar Energy may stick with its existing plan, the report also added.

Qatar Energy plans to grow its LNG output by 40 per cent with the north field expansion project, expected to come online by 2026.

Qatar left the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January 2019. Its Energy Minister said the country planned to focus on gas production and denied reports the move was linked to a political and economic boycott of the country by its neighbours.

