Atallah Hanna: Aggression on Al-Aqsa is aggression on Church of Holy Sepulchre

Head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna said yesterday that Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque is aggression on Church of Holy Sepulchre.

The archbishop's remarks came during a popular action organised in the holy city in support for Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslim worshippers who have been subjected to Israeli aggression throughout the month of fasting, Ramadan.

"Jerusalem has been, is and will remain for its original inhabitants," he said, stressing that "the colonial and occupation measures and practices do not have any legal or legitimate effects."

He also stressed that Palestinians -Muslims and Christians – will continue their fight against the Israeli occupation and its policies.

READ: Cancellation demanded of visitor limit for Jerusalem church

"The Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem are being targeted by the Israeli occupation," he said. "Anyone who attacks Muslims and their holy sites in Jerusalem is attacking Christians and their holy sites," he stressed.

Those who are conspiring to impose spatial and temporal partition in Al-Aqsa Mosque are the same parties who are conspiring against Christians, their holy sites and their endowments, he added.

"They do not want the Christians to celebrate their holidays or express their affiliation to their holy city," he said. "They want Muslim and Christian residents of Jerusalem to pack their bags and leave their city, but this will never happen."

"The occupation will not succeed in stealing Jerusalem from its inhabitants and original owners."