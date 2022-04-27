Hungary accepts Moroccan students from Ukraine to complete their studies

Morocco's Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation has announced that Hungary has agreed to accept some Moroccan students from Ukraine to complete their studies. Abdellatif Miraoui made the announcement in his answer to questions from parliamentarians in the House of Councillors, Morocco's second chamber.

"The Hungarian embassy in Rabat has proposed to receive 1,000 Moroccan students to complete their studies in Hungary," explained Miraoui. "It was also agreed to integrate first and second year students into Romanian universities. The Romanian Ministry of Higher Education will soon announce the number of Moroccan students it will accept."

Those affected are mainly studying dentistry and pharmacy. "The number of students returning from Ukraine exceeds the capacity of our national universities," said the minister.

The ministry, he added, has created an electronic platform to record the list of concerned students and their specialisations and university levels. As of this week, about 7,200 students have been registered, 75 per cent of whom are pursuing their studies in medical disciplines."

READ: Morocco imports 2.6m tonnes of wheat in 5 months