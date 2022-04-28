US voices concern over Libya oil shutdown

The US Embassy in Libya, on Wednesday, voiced concern over the continued shutdown of the country's oil facilities by tribal groups demanding the departure of Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the continued oil shutdown, which is depriving Libyans of substantial revenues, contributing to increasing prices," the Embassy said in a statement.

The statement warned that the oil shutdown "undermines international confidence in Libya as a responsible actor in the global economy."

The US Embassy renewed its call for the creation of a temporary Libyan financial mechanism, in the absence of an agreed national budget, "to address how Libya's revenues should be spent."

On Tuesday, Libyan Oil Minister, Mohamed Oun, said Libya's oil exports will be resumed soon.

Last week, Libyan tribal groups shut down much of the country's oil facilities in southern and central Libya to pressure Dbeibeh to hand over power to the newly appointed government of Fathi Bashagha.

Bashagha, a former Interior Minister, was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament last month to replace Dbeibeh as a Prime Minister. Dbeibeh, however, insists on remaining in his post.