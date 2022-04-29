Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan's crown prince sworn in as deputy king

April 29, 2022 at 1:27 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II (C) [@RHCJO/Twitter]
Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II (C) [@RHCJO/Twitter]
 April 29, 2022 at 1:27 pm

Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II, was sworn in yesterday as deputy king.

Al-Mamlaka quoted local sources as saying that the prince had taken the constitutional oath "in the presence of the ministry body" to cover the duties of the king during his absence from the kingdom.

The sources added that the Jordanian king had left "on a private visit with his wife, Queen Rania," adding that they would later head on a "working visit to the United States."

Twenty-seven-year-old Al-Hussein, the king's eldest son, has been sworn in for the position on previous occasions.

WATCH: Jordan Prince Hamzah renounces royal title

Categories
JordanMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments