Jordan's crown prince sworn in as deputy king

Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II, was sworn in yesterday as deputy king.

Al-Mamlaka quoted local sources as saying that the prince had taken the constitutional oath "in the presence of the ministry body" to cover the duties of the king during his absence from the kingdom.

The sources added that the Jordanian king had left "on a private visit with his wife, Queen Rania," adding that they would later head on a "working visit to the United States."

Twenty-seven-year-old Al-Hussein, the king's eldest son, has been sworn in for the position on previous occasions.

