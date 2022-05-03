Turkiye prepares new project for voluntary return of 1m Syrian

Turkiye is preparing a new project that would allow voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees to their country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The project will materialize soon with the support of national and international non-governmental organisations, Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony of new houses built in Idlib in northern Syria.

Erdogan attended the ceremony via video conference.

He said that since Turkiye launched its cross-border operations in 2016, around 500,000 Syrians have returned to safe zones in northern Syria.

READ: Erdogan announces liberation of Syria 'safe zone', ready for refugees to return