Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye prepares new project for voluntary return of 1m Syrian

May 3, 2022 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on April 20, 2022 [ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on April 20, 2022 [ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images]
 May 3, 2022 at 12:18 pm

Turkiye is preparing a new project that would allow voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees to their country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The project will materialize soon with the support of national and international non-governmental organisations, Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony of new houses built in Idlib in northern Syria.

Erdogan attended the ceremony via video conference.

He said that since Turkiye launched its cross-border operations in 2016, around 500,000 Syrians have returned to safe zones in northern Syria.

READ: Erdogan announces liberation of Syria 'safe zone', ready for refugees to return

Bashar Al-Assad'schizophrenia: asking refugees to come back to Syria but at the same time keeps planning chemical attacks - Cartoon [Mohammad Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Bashar Al-Assad' schizophrenia: asking refugees to come back to Syria but at the same time keeps planning chemical attacks – Cartoon [Mohammad Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments