Israel readying itself for rising tensions as settlers storm Al-Aqsa

The Israeli army is deploying Iron Dome batteries in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in preparation for a possible escalation in tensions with the Palestinian resistance after Jewish extremists called for storming Al-Aqsa Mosque today and later this month to mark the occupation state's 74th Independence Day, local media reported.

Early this morning Israeli forces stormed the Muslim holy site injuring at least 16 Palestinians and arresting others, according to Al Jazeera's English news website.

Today's call for storming the Muslim holy site was initiated by the extremist Jewish so-called "Temple Mount" groups.

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip had warned that settlers' incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque are considered an escalation of war against Palestinians and their sacred symbols. The Palestinians also held Israel responsible for the consequences of these acts.

