Israel provoking Palestine factions with actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation authorities provoked Palestinian factions after allowing Jewish settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, statements issued yesterday said.

The Israeli government decided to allow Jewish settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque today.

Hamas said: "Allowing Israeli settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque is playing with fire and this could drag the region into a new escalation."

"We renew our call for the Palestinian people to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque and be on high alert in Jerusalem in order to defend their identity, religion and first Qibla."

According to Hamas, "the Israeli occupation must know that all attempts aimed at dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque or Judaising Muslim holy sites will not pass and will not achieve its malicious goals."

Meanwhile, spokesman of the Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, Tariq Izzedine, said: "The continuation of Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque is a violation of Palestinian redlines that needs an urgent movement to stop it."

Fatah called on Palestinians to gather in Al-Aqsa Mosque today to thwart a "planned provocative Israeli plan to raise the Israeli flag and sing the Israeli anthem at the Palestinian holy site."