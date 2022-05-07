Hamas has 'stable' relations with Turkey, hopes to re-establish Syria relations 

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Friday that it maintains "stable" relations with Turkey and hopes to re-establish relations with Syria, Sama News Agency reported.

Speaking to Russian Sputnik news agency, member of Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouq said: "There is big confusion concerning our relations with Turkey."

He stated that the source of this "confusion" is the Turkish policy regarding improving its relationship with all parties in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The other sources of confusion, Abu Marzouq said, are the fake Israeli news reports about Hamas's relationship with Turkey.

"Hamas relations with Turkey are stable," he stressed. "There are understandings between us, and we are committed to these understandings."

Regarding a possible re-establishment of ties with Damascus, Abu Marzouq told Sputnik during his visit to Moscow that this issue: "Is very complicated, but we hope that there would be changes that allow resumption of relations."

"Originally, the basis of such issues is our relationship with our Palestinian citizens in Syria," he said. "Otherwise, there are different issues that we hope to change positively in the future."

