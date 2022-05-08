Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNICEF provides humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Yemenis

May 8, 2022 at 2:19 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UNICEF, Yemen
HAJJAH, YEMEN - MARCH 07: A child carries aid distributed by charity organizations in Hajjah, Yemen on March 07, 2022. Civilians, who have been displaced and taken refuge in refugee camps as a result of Yemen's seven-year conflict between government forces and the Iranian-backed Houthis, are battling for survival in harsh conditions. Families that had to flee to safer places in Hajjah province received food supplies from charity organizations. ( Mohammed Al Wafi - Anadolu Agency )
A child carries aid distributed by charity organizations in Hajjah, Yemen on March 07, 2022 [Mohammed Al Wafi - Anadolu Agency]
 May 8, 2022 at 2:19 pm

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday said it has distributed humanitarian assistance to nearly 66,000 displaced Yemenis in the past six months, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, UNICEF said the assistance included "food, family basic hygiene kits and female dignity kits."

The humanitarian aid was part of UNICEF's Rapid Response Mechanism program which aims "to reach the hardest-hit parts of Yemen," the UN agency added.

EU, UN: Nearly 200M people faced acute hunger last year

According to UN figures, there are around 4.3 million Yemenis displaced since the start of the conflict in Yemen in 2014.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014 when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led military coalition entered the war in early 2015 to restore the Yemeni government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from hunger.

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsUNICEFYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments