Kuwait warns against Israel plans to build 4,000 new settlement units

Kuwait yesterday warned of the consequences of Israel's plans to expand illegal Jewish settlements built in occupied Palestinian territories, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, Kuwait warned against the repercussions of building 4,000 new settlement units announced by the Israeli authorities last week.

Meanwhile, the Gulf State warned Israel against the demolition of 12 Palestinian villages in the occupied southern Hebron Hills and displacing thousands of Palestinian residents.

Kuwait reiterated that building and expanding illegal Israeli settlements "is considered a flagrant violation of international law and international resolutions."

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibility regarding the Israeli violations of international law and international legitimacy.

Kuwait reiterated its support for the Palestinians and their rights, including the right to have their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.