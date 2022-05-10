Hezbollah orders its fighters to be on alert, Nasrallah says

Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said yesterday that he had ordered the group's fighters on the southern Lebanese borders to be on alert in order to be ready for any possible Israeli attack, Quds Press reported.

"Some of the Lebanese political forces used our weapons as headlines for their electoral battles," he said, referring to the demands of several factions that Hezbollah disarm and leave the mission of protecting the state to the army.

"Our arms will remain pointed at the face of the Zionist enemy," Nasrallah stressed, noting that Hezbollah "will protect Lebanon's rights related to natural gas in the Lebanese waters."

"You have a strong resistance," he added.

