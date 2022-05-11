Hezbollah chief: Israel won't do anything in Lebanon

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said he had received a message through diplomatic channels indicating Israeli confirmations that Tel Aviv does not want to do attack Lebanon.

Speaking to a gathering of the group's supporters in Beirut's southern suburbs yesterday, Nasrallah said: "We do not trust the enemy, nor his messages, nor the statements of its prime minister. Therefore, our alertness and our readiness will remain until the end of the Israeli manoeuvres."

He pointed out that this overt or implicit message is the result of the strength and presence of the resistance, pointing out that the "Israeli occupation" knows that the "words said on Quds Day are supported by men, capabilities and an environment incubating strong and real resistance."

Nasrallah affirmed that no aggression or transgression against Lebanon will be allowed, regardless of the reason.

READ: A rival sits out Lebanon's election – Now Hezbollah could fill the void