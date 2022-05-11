Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran arrests 2 Europeans for 'organisation of insecurity'

May 11, 2022
Iranian flag [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iran's intelligence ministry said today it had arrested two European nationals for their alleged role in "the organisation of insecurity" in the Islamic Republic, the semi-official Students News Agency (ISNA) reported according to Reuters.

The pair were arrested "for organising chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising the country" in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, ISNA cited the ministry as saying, without giving further details.

Presiding over an economy crippled by US sanctions, Iran's clerical establishment has faced near-continuous protests by workers and government employees in recent months over high unemployment, inflation exceeding 40 per cent and mismanagement.

