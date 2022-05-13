Al Jazeera reporter: We must protect the truth after Abu Akleh's murder

Qatar's Al Jazeera reporter Givara Budeiri has called for "protecting the truth" following the murder of her colleague Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday.

"A journalist sometimes faces a difficult situation, between saving the life of a colleague and spreading the truth, and what you did is more important than everything, the whole world now knows that the occupation has lied," she said of her deceased colleague.

Palestinian born Budeiri appeared in other clips bursting into tears following her colleague's targeting. She studied journalism and media at Yarmouk University in Jordan. She is considered one of the well-known female media professionals among Palestinians.

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. Abu Akleh was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word 'press' and had a helmet on, however a sniper bullet entered her head from her ear, killing her. Colleagues around her were also shot at when they tried to rescue her at the scene.

The United Nations, US, UK and EU have called for a thorough investigation into the 51-year-old's death.

