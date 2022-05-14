Islamic Jihad leader: 'Israel killed Shireen Abu Akleh to commit crimes without documentation'

Senior Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan announced on Friday that Israel killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh "to commit crimes without documentation."

In a statement issued on the Israeli aggression on Jenin, Adnan asserted: "The Israeli aggression on Jenin reiterated our previous remarks that Israel killed Shireen Abu Akleh to commit crimes without documentation – without footage or images."

He added: "The Israeli aggression on Abu Akleh's funeral is a crime that hurt everyone around the world who felt sad over her murder."

Adnan hailed the Palestinian resistance in Jenin, the wounded fighters in Jenin and the martyrs who fell during the Israeli aggression on Jenin.

On Friday morning, Palestinian fighters stepped up to defend Jenin from a wide-scale Israeli invasion, during which the Israeli occupation forces killed and wounded a number of Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that its forces invaded Jenin to prevent anti-Israel attacks.

READ: Birzeit University launches scholarship, journalism award in honour of Shireen Abu Akleh