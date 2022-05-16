A campaign calls for a 'tweeting storm' to stop an Israeli festival in Egypt

The Boycott of Israel (BDS) movement in Egypt called for a "tweeting storm" on Twitter to boycott an Israeli festival that is supposed to be held from 18 to 22 May, at a location that is undisclosed yet, in the town of Nuweibaa in Sinai in Egypt.

The BDS movement said in a statement that the "tweeting storm" aims to "increase the pressure on those who are involved with the Occupation to withdraw from the festival and to put pressure on the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and the Union of Workers in Tourism and Hotels to put pressure on the venues hosting these festivals, to prevent them from happening again on Egypt's territories and to cleanse it of the racist and thievish occupation that is desirous of our land and history.

The BDS movement called on all Egyptians to be steadfast in this campaign "until we cleanse Sinai of Zionist festivals, and until the hotels hosting such festivals retreat."

The BDS movement affirmed its commitment to boycott campaigns, raising awareness, blogging and boycotting hotels and venues involved with the Occupation, through the negative evaluation of the websites and travel booking applications.