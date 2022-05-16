Jordan's Queen Noor shares criticism of Israeli attack on Abu Akleh's funeral

Queen Noor Al Hussein, wife of the late Jordanian King Hussein Bin Talal, shared an article voicing criticism of Israel's account of the attack on assassinated journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral.

On Saturday, the Israeli police said it would open a wide investigation into the circumstances of the attack on the pallbearers in occupied East Jerusalem, which almost led to Shireen's coffin falling to the ground.

Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said: "Following the storm of condemnations caused by the images of Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral, during which policemen were documented assaulting pallbearers of the Palestinian journalist, the police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, ordered the opening of an investigation whose results would be presented in the coming days."

Taking to Twitter, Queen Noor published an article by Time magazine titled 'Israel's Response to Shireen Abu Akleh's Death Is a Problem'.

Israel's Minister of Regional Cooperation, Issawi Frej, described the police's behaviour as a "moral disaster", which "damages Israel's image".

Last Wednesday Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word 'press' and had a helmet on, however a sniper bullet entered her head from her ear, killing her. Colleagues around her were also shot at when they tried to rescue her.