Egypt: anger at government plan to sell ports

Egyptian citizens have expressed their anger on social media following the announcement of a government plan to sell seven of the country's largest ports.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly made the announcement, and added that the same strategy will be employed to sell state-owned hotels "in order to expand government institutions." Madbouly explained that the move was part of the "government's plan to handle the current global crisis."

He added that some shares in the national express railway and other mega projects would also be offered on the stock market.

Prominent judge Nour Farahat pointed out that the government is selling the country's assets without taking permission from the public. "The government does not own the country's wealth, which was built up over generations," he pointed out. "A popular referendum must be held, otherwise we will be selling the property of others."

According to social media activist Rasha Ezzat, the ports are a "national security issue." Those who remain silent on this, she said, are traitors. "Is Egyptian national security negotiable?"

PM: Egypt lost $7bn due to war in Ukraine