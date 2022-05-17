EU denies reports it is reducing UNRWA funding

The European Union has denied reports claiming the bloc intends to reduce its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), describing them as "false and baseless".

In a statement issued yesterdat, the European Union stressed that it will always be a reliable and major donor to UNRWA, adding that last November, the commission transferred €92 million ($96 million) in one payment.

The statement noted that its basic funding to UNRWA for 2022-2024 will remain at €82 million ($85.8 million) annually.

"This is the initial annual contribution to the Agency's core funding, without adding any possible additional contributions through other EU mechanisms, appeals or new funds that could be made available at the end of the year funds are available," it added.

According to the statement, the bloc also plans to support UNRWA with an additional €15 million ($15.7 million) within the framework of the food security mechanism to face the consequences of high food prices due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Last week the EU announced a three-year multiyear contribution of €246 million ($257 million) to UNRWA.

"We are extremely grateful for this support from the European Union, steadfast partner of UNRWA and Palestine refugees… For more than 50 years, the EU has been a solid and reliable partner, and our partnership continues to allow millions of Palestine refugees to be better educated and live a dignified life, thus contributing to the development of the entire region." UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini Said in a statement following the announcement.

