Israel: police seek investigation of two MKs 

Israeli police officers have asked for a criminal investigation to be opened against Israeli lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Cassif of the Joint Arab List. The allegation is that the two MKs interfered in police work.

According to Maariv, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara must approve any criminal investigation against Tibi and Cassif.

On Thursday, video clips circulated on social media showing Tibi shielding a Palestinian man from the police in occupied East Jerusalem. He eventually managed to force him free from a police officer's grasp.

Cassif is accused of assaulting a policeman who attempted to stop him participating in a protest against the forced eviction of Palestinian families in the Msafer Yatta region in the southern West Bank and the destruction of their homes.

