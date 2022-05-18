Calls to highlight Israel's war crimes to int community

Palestinian journalists and rights activists in Gaza yesterday called for highlighting Israel's war crimes in the international arena.

During a discussion held by the Palestinian Journalists' Forum, speakers called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to address the world about Israeli war crimes against journalists in all languages.

The PA should also file a complaint in the US courts regarding Israel's targeting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she held American citizenship.

In addition, they called for the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate to assume its responsibility towards filing complaints against the Israeli occupation at the ICC.

The speakers hailed journalists and reiterated the importance of their efforts in highlighting Israeli crimes against Palestinians, as well as reporting the pains of the Palestinian people living under the Israeli occupation.

Head of the Palestinian Press Office, Salama Marouf, noted that his staff registered 1,070 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists and media groups and organisations during 2021, and 300 since the start of 2022.

