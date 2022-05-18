Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas Chief warns against resumption of Israel's assassination policy

May 18, 2022 at 1:20 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, 26 May 2021 [ApaImages]
 May 18, 2022 at 1:20 pm

Hamas political Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday, warned of the consequences should Israel resume its policy of assassinating Palestinians, Anadolu News Agency reports.

His media adviser, Taher Al-Nunu said the Hamas leader sent messages to several foreign leaders warning against any resumption of the assassinations.

Haniyeh said that the "repercussions of any assassination attempt will be larger than expected," Al-Nunu said.

Earlier this month, several Israeli public figures called on the Israeli government to assassinate Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, in response to attacks on Israelis.

Tension has been rising across the Palestinian territories amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied East Bank and settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

