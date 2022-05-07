Haniyeh: 'Enemy threats will not stop us defending our land and sanctuary'

The head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has declared that: "The enemy's threats to assassinate leaders will not deter us from defending our land and our sanctity, our right to return, and the release of our prisoners."

Haniyeh asserted in a press statement on Thursday evening: "Our people did not and will not stand silent while the targeting of our sanctities continues, along with the underestimation of our people and the feelings of our Arab and Islamic nation."

Haniyeh's statements came after three settlers were killed, and others wounded, in a stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian youth in the Elad area, near Tel Aviv on Thursday evening

After the operation, which also came hours after a major storming by occupation forces and settlers to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israelis called for the assassination of Hamas leaders.

Haniyeh added: "Al-Aqsa is a major red line, not subject to any bargaining, and not divisible by two. It is a purely Islamic mosque and an inalienable historical right for our nation and people. This is the covenant, the oath and the charter."

Haniyeh stressed: "Our people will continue to resist until we achieve our full goals, God willing."