Somalia president welcomes US decision to redeploy forces

Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has welcomed the US' decision to redeploy special operation forces in Somalia to help in the fight against the Al-Shabab militant group, Anadolu news agency reported.

Mohamud's office said in a short statement posted on Twitter that the Somali president "thanks and appreciates" his American counterpart, Joe Biden, for authorising the deployment of American troops to Somalia.

"The US has always been a reliable partner in our quest for stability and the fight against terrorism," the statement added.

Somalia has been experiencing insecurity since the emergence of the Al-Shabab movement, an Al-Qaeda linked group that has been fighting the government and African Union peacekeepers in the country.

During the last month of his term, former US President Donald Trump withdrew about 700 US troops from Somalia.

On Monday, US officials said Biden has signed an order allowing hundreds of special operations forces to be redeployed to Somalia.

Biden's decision came hours after Sheikh Mohamud was elected president, beating outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in the third round of votes.

