Morocco: Wheat supply sufficient for 4 months

The Moroccan government announced on Thursday that the country's wheat stock is sufficient for another four months.

This came in a speech by the spokesperson of the Moroccan government Mustapha Baitas during a press conference after a Council of Ministers meeting.

On 7 April, the Moroccan government shared that the country's wheat stock was enough to cover its needs for five months.

Baitas noted that his country imports wheat from several countries. "Wheat prices have significantly surged due to several decisions taken by a number of countries in these conditions of war and fluctuations, which contribute more to the rise in prices," Baitas explained.

Baitas affirmed that Morocco is exerting great efforts to contend with the wheat shortages despite the global crisis, noting that the government still bears the disparity in wheat prices within the country after it surged globally.

