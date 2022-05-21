PFLP re-elects detained Secretary-General Ahmed Sa'adat

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) announced on Friday the re-election of Ahmed Sa'adat as its Secretary-General, who is serving a term of 30 years in Israeli jails, a press release confirmed.

In the press release, the PFLP announced that the eighth national conference re-elected Sa'adat as the group's secretary-general and Jamil Mezher from Gaza as his deputy.

"Members of the conference discussed with high responsibility the political programme, which was developed in the light of the conflict with the Zionist enemy," the press release stated.

It added: "They reiterated the historical Palestinian rights and rejected all the bargains that undermine these rights. They also reiterated the use of all means, including armed resistance, to defeat the Zionist state and liberate the land of Palestine."

Sa'adat (69) from the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh has been the PFLP secretary-general since 2001.

In 2006, he was arrested by the Israeli security occupation forces and accused of being behind the murder of late Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi in 2001.

An Israeli court sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Founded in December 1967, the PFLP is the second-largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement.