Washington urges formation of Lebanon government 

The US has called on Lebanese politicians to form a government capable of restoring the confidence of the world and citizens in Lebanon.

In a statement, it urged politicians to: "Form a capable government committed to the serious work required to regain the confidence of the Lebanese people and international community."

Washington also called on the political class in Lebanon to: "Respond to the Lebanese people's call for change and serious work to rescue the economy."

"We congratulate the Lebanese people for their participation in the elections, which were held on time, despite the difficult circumstances," it added.

On Sunday, parliamentary elections were held in Lebanon, and before that, Lebanese expatriates voted in 58 countries, where, according to their results, the balances of parliamentary blocs and their alliances are distributed among several political forces.

In October 2021, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that his government had begun preparing a plan for financial and economic recovery, including the basic reforms that the country needs.

At the time, Mikati affirmed in a statement: "The plan includes basic reforms in the economic and financial structure, stopping the financial bleeding caused by the electricity sector, in addition to preparing new draft laws."

Lebanon has suffered a severe economic crisis for almost two and a half years. It is the worst in its history, leading to a financial crisis and shortages of fuel, medicine and other basic commodities.