Tunisia: Islamic Liberation Party protests at 'political conflict' 

Hundreds of supporters of the Islamic Liberation Party in Tunisia took part in a vigil in the capital on Sunday to reject the "current political conflict" in the country, Anadolu has reported.

Party member Habib Karbaka told protesters that, "What we are experiencing today is not a political struggle between the parties, but rather a competition between politicians to serve colonialism." He added that long decades of foreign interference and the emergence of a political class that rules and commands upon orders from the colonial enemy has led the country to its current state.

"All politicians today are dependent on Western plans for them," Karbaka added. "We do not want to establish an Islamic state, but rather a state for the entire Islamic nation."

Tunisia has been experiencing a severe political crisis since last July, when President Kais Saied froze (and then dissolved) parliament, shut down the Supreme Judicial Council and started issuing legislation by presidential decree.

Opposition forces regard Saied's "exceptional" measures as a "coup against the constitution", while his supporters describe them as a "correction of the 2011 revolution" which overthrew the then President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

