Morocco, Mauritania discuss cooperation in security, defence

Officials from Morocco and Mauritania discussed deepening cooperation between their two countries in security and defence, local media reported Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Morocco's Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, Abdeltif Loudyi, met with Major General El Mokhtar Bolle Chaâbane, Chief of General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces, Morocco's official news agency, MAP reported.

"During this meeting, the two officials reaffirmed the need to deepen and broaden the scope of bilateral military cooperation in the field of defence and security, as well as the consolidation of the exchange of experience and expertise between the two armed forces with a view to addressing security threats and challenges, including the fight against illegal migration and trafficking," the agency reported.

According to MAP, the two officials also co-chaired the work of the 3rd meeting of the Moroccan-Mauritanian Joint Military Commission on the assessment of bilateral cooperation activities for the year 2021. They also planned "military activities for the years 2022-2023, related, in particular, to the areas of training, operational training, technical support and exchanges of visits and expertise," it added.

