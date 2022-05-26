Israel warns Palestinian factions not to respond to Flag March

Israeli is placing increased security along the route of the planned Flag March on Sunday in an effort to stop the provocation that took place last year and not enter into a war with resistance factions in Gaza, Safa Reported.

The news agency reported that messages were exchanged yesterday between occupation authorities and the Palestinian resistance, pointing out that the Israeli occupation had pledged that the Flag March would not provoke Palestinians.

Authorities said the Flag March would take the same route as it has in previous years, and it would not violate the status quo in the holy city.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation said that there would be a large number of the Israeli police in order to control the march and prevent participants from violating the rules.

Safa reported that the Israeli occupation also said that the march will pass through occupied East Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, but would not enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The sources added that Israel had warned resistance factions not to launch rockets from Gaza because it would response.

Palestinian resistance factions, however, reiterated that they would not accept the Israeli imposition of new realities in Jerusalem.

"The Palestinian resistance told the mediators that it will not remain silent regarding the settlers' violations in Jerusalem and its roads," the sources said, noting that the Palestinian resistance reiterated that it would respond to the Israeli provocations from all parts of Palestine, not only from the Gaza Strip.

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Muslim areas celebrating the capture of East Jerusalem by Zionist occupation forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967. Chanting "death to Arabs" and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Muslim areas flying the Israeli flag.

READ: Senior Israeli lawmaker warns of 'religious war' over Jerusalem moves