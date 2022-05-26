Israeli commanders warn of repercussions of the Flag March

Israeli commanders have warned of the repercussions of the Flag March due to take place on Sunday and called on the Israeli government to cancel it in order to avoid "unneeded" provocation, Quds Net reported yesterday.

The former senior security officials from the army, Mossad, Shin Bet and Israel Police called for the Israeli government to review the route of the Flag March.

"The Flag March has turned in the recent years to an issue of violent conflict that harms the fabric of life and security, and provokes tensions between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem and around the country," the statement said.

"These days, after months of tensions, there is no meaning for provoking more unnecessary massive conflicts."

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai defended his recommendation to allow the Flag March to go through predominately Palestinian areas of Jerusalem's Old City, claiming the settlers had the right to hold the event.

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Muslim areas celebrating the capture of East Jerusalem by Zionist occupation forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967. Chanting "death to Arabs" and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Muslim areas flying the Israeli flag.

