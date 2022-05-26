Jordan honours slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Jordan King Abdullah II yesterday bestowed a medal on Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in recognition of her role in covering the occupation's crimes, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came during the official ceremony marking Jordan's 76th Independence Day held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the Royal Court said in a statement.

"The King has bestowed the Order of Independence of the First Degree on the martyr journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in appreciation of her great role in covering events as a field reporter, and her distinction in performing her duties with courage from within the occupied Palestinian territories, and conveying the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people," the statement said.

The medal was received by her brother, Antoine Abu Akleh on behalf of the family.

Israel assassinated Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May while she was covering the occupation army's storming of Jenin refugee camp. The 51-year-old was wearing a flak jacket clearly displaying the word "Press" and had a helmet on, but was still shot in the head by an Israeli sniper. Her colleagues were also shot at as they tried to rescue her.

Pallbearers at her funeral were also beaten with batons as Israel Police crackdown on her funeral procession as it travelled through occupied East Jerusalem.

King Abdullah described her murder as a crime and an attack on the freedom of the press.

King Abdullah has also instructed the Jordan Media Institute to launch the Shireen Abu Akleh Annual Scholarship for women from Palestine to obtain master's degrees in journalism and media studies at his expense.

