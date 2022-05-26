PA warns Israel's Flag March will ignite widescale escalation

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday warned that a planned Flag March being held by right wing Israelis would ignite widescale escalation in the occupied territories, Wafa reported.

Abbas' spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the occupation's insistence on allowing the Flag March, which is being organised by extremist Israeli Jewish settlers to celebrate the occupation of East Jerusalem, "aimed at destabilising the region."

"Giving the green light to the march and acquiescence to extremist settlers, the occupation once again underestimates the Palestinian people and leadership's determination to remain resilient and challenge the occupation," he said.

He called on the Israeli occupation government to refrain from such provocations that can only further inflame tensions and fuel more unrest and violence.

He held the Israeli government fully responsibility for the potential escalation that would lead to an explosion in the region, and highlighted the Palestinian people's ability to defend Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem is not for sale and peace will not be at any cost," he stressed.

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Muslim areas celebrating the capture of East Jerusalem by Zionist occupation forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967. Chanting "death to Arabs" and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Muslim areas flying the Israeli flag.

