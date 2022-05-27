Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hussein Al-Sheikh appointed secretary general of PLO Executive Committee

May 27, 2022
Head of the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh
 May 27, 2022 at 10:53 am

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday appointed Hussein Al-Sheikh as secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)'s Executive Committee, succeeding the late Palestinian leader Saeb Erekat.

Al-Sheikh has previously served as minister of civil affairs in the Palestinian Authority and is responsible for contacts between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

He is a member of theFatah Central Committee and a senior adviser to Abbas.

Israel's Ynet News revealed Al-Sheikh's appointment hours before the official Palestinian announcement.

Along with the intelligence chief, Majed Faraj, Al-Sheikh attended most of Abbas' meetings with Israeli officials last year.

