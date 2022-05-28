Iran army seizes 2 tankers flying Greece flags

The Iranian army has seized two oil tankers flying Greek flags after Athens seized an Iranian oil tanker and allowed the US its crude oil.

In a statement reported by Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that the army had seized two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters.

According to the same source, the army credited this step to the two tankers "violating maritime rules."

The Revolutionary Guard Corps did not mention in the statements reported by Tasnim News Agency that Greece seized an Iranian oil tanker and allowed the US to confiscate its crude oil two days prior.

Earlier in the day, Noor News Agency, associated with the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, revealed that the army had seized two Greek oil tankers, Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior.

It reported that the seizure of the two tankers occurred because of Tehran's decision to take "punitive measures" against Greece after it seized an Iranian oil tanker and allowed the US government to confiscate its crude oil.