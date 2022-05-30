Egypt warns Israel against changing Jerusalem status quo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned Israel on Sunday against changing the historical status quo in occupied Jerusalem, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. Shoukry's comment was made during a meeting with the Secretary of Fatah's Central Committee in Cairo to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian issue.

The Egyptian official reiterated his country's full support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people. He also emphasised the importance of stopping all Israeli measures and actions which undermine the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem and its sanctuaries.

Any Israeli escalation in the holy city affects the stability of the Palestinian territories, said the minister, who stressed that the continued expansion of Israel's illegal Jewish settlements, whether through building new settlements or expanding existing ones, undermines the two-state solution.

Shoukry concluded by saying that the confiscation of Palestinian land by Israel and the displacement of the local inhabitants will also thwart the prospects for establishing a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

