Official: Morocco "not embarrassed" by implementing agreements signed with Israel

The Moroccan government is "not embarrassed" by the implementation of all the agreements it had signed with Israel in all sectors, a Moroccan official.

Speaking on Monday in Rabat at an opening ceremony organised for an Israeli TV channel, within the framework of the regulations, Moroccan government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, denied that the government could be "embarrassed" by the issue.

Baitas said the opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, adding that the government is "not ashamed" of the issue.

"The government stands by all the agreements that our country has signed (with Israel), whether in the economic, social or political sectors," he added.

On Monday, Israeli i24news opened two offices in Morocco; one in the capital, Rabat and the other in Casablanca.

The channel is owned by Patrick Drahi, a French-Israeli billionaire, who was born in Casablanca to a Jewish family before moving to France and then Israel.

Since resuming their relations in 2020, after nearly 20 years of suspended ties, Israel and Morocco have signed many agreements in fields of economy, military, education, tourism and others, despite popular rejection by Moroccan organisations and parties.

