Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia have highest of death row inmates: Amnesty

At least 28,670 people were on death row around the world at the end of 2021, Amnesty International said in a report released yesterday, with Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia topping the list.

"A total of 579 executions were carried out in 2021 across 18 countries – the second-lowest number of recorded executions since at least 2010," Amnesty said, adding that the number of executions had marked a "12 percent decline compared to 2019."

The rights organisation pointed out that there was a "20 percent surge in executions in Iran and Saudi Arabia compared to 2020, where only 483 people were executed."

"Egypt ranked the first Arab country in implementing death sentences, with around 83 executions carried out," Amnesty explained, noting that Saudi Arabia had come in "second, with a total of 65 executions in 2021."

The rights group added that Syria had come in "third place with some 24 executions last year, followed by Somalia with over 21 executions, Iraq (17+ cases), Yemen (14+ cases), and Oman with at least one execution carried out."

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) executed one prisoner last year, according to Amnesty. "Several countries used death penalties last year as a tool of repression against minorities and opposition," the report added.

